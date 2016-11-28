Who we are We are two siblings that manage our family winery together. Roman Josef Pfaffl is our vineyard manager and winemaker. He sees it as vital to take responsibility for these tasks personally. Roman’s sister Heidi Fischer takes care of business administration and her specialty, marketing.

There are more of us Our parents, Heidi and Roman Pfaffl, support us in every way they can and we are grateful for this. We are a great team. Roman Pfaffl is our expert in the vineyard. Heidi Pfaffl is the heart of our entire family enterprise. She takes good care of us as well as our guests. You will usually find her adoring grandchildren, Heidi’s children Marianne and Josef, close at her side.

Our Pride and Joy …is our vineyards. Of this, we are very much aware. We cultivate around 110 hectares. Our vineyards are distributed around the village of Stetten in the Weinviertel and in neighbouring Vienna. Due to the numerous vineyards and their diversity, we are able to produce a broad spectrum of wine styles. It is always exciting for us to see how each terroir is expressed in its wine.

Handcraft ...is at the core of our wine philosophy. Respect management of our natural resources and our environment is very important to us. Meticulous canopy management, manual selection of grapes, and sensitivity for the vines’ needs make it possible for us to cope with the vagaries of the weather and produce top quality wines year for year.

Wine-Spa To create perfect conditions for the wines in our cellar, we shy from no cost or effort. Perfect hygiene, meticulous temperature control in all areas, optimal humidity, minimal pumping, and protective handling are provided. All of these efforts aid us in transporting the superb quality from our vineyards directly to the bottle.

The Rhombus that's our brand mark and stands for everything we put in our wines: the work in the vineyard, the precision in the cellar, the passion for the wine and for our winery.